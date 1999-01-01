Elation fixtures light ‘UniSon’ musical at Oregon Shakespeare Festival





The Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) has celebrated William Shakespeare’s legacy since 1935, with another busy summer season this year. OSF also stages plays by other playwrights and is presenting ‘UniSon’ at the Angus Bowmer Theatre through October, a new musical inspired by the poetry of August Wilson.

Lighting Designer Alex Jainchill is using dynamic lighting from Elation Professional on the play, including ZCL 360 Bar wash/effect lights and Platinum Wash 16R Pro moving heads, as well as color-changing Elation Flex LED Tape.

‘UniSon’ is the story of a dying poet who leaves a mysterious box to his apprentice with strict instructions to destroy it. The apprentice opens it however, releasing seven ‘Terrors’ that tormented the poet through his life. The seven different Terrors allowed Jainchill to use six of the ZCL 360 Bar fixtures to treat the Terrors not featured in the scene in a different way using a saturated color specific to each.

Six ZCL 360 Bars are hung on a 20' truss about 19' high mid-stage, running stage left to stage right. Elation’s Flex LED Tape was built into the edging of the multiple platforms on the stage deck.

(Photos: Jenny Graham/Oregon Shakespeare Festival)

www.elationlighting.com