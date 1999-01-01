Colour Sound supplies lighting and video to Bonobo





Colour Sound Experiment supplied a lighting and video floor package for the latest run of live shows by music producer Bonobo (Simon Green), with a new lighting look for the stage designed by Will Thomas. The visual material for the show was commissioned by Bonobo and produced by Strangeloop from LA, who also created the screen design.

It was largely left to the ingenuity of Will Thomas and technician/rigger James Hind - with support from others at Colour Sound - to produce a safe ground-supported solution to position the asymmetric screens - the tallest being 5.5 metres high - in the right places.

Thomas and Hind started building structures in the warehouse and experimenting with different ideas for five individually supported LED screens. The route they chose utilised six Guil Engineering UKL 800 XL tower lifts which were rigged with assorted trussing pieces to which the screens were then attached. These lifts were supplied by Neg Earth.

The screen was Colour Sound’s proprietary BT-6 LED, and the centre of the five screens was supported by two lifts. Lighting had to fit in between the screens and not impose on the shape, so Thomas’ design was based on six vertical Litec QX30 towers, hinged for quick erection, standing on X-Bases. The centre pair were 4.5 metres high, the next were 4 metres and the outside pair were 3.5 metres, with the lights sitting a little bit higher when attached.

The luminaires all travelled in meat racks on lamp bars so four or six fixtures could be rigged at a time. The workhorse fixtures of the design were Chauvet Rogue R2 LED washes. Of 21 x R2s in total, two were rigged to each tower, complimented by five on the floor and two a side on Manfrotto stands downstage, used for all the keying.

Also on the towers was a 2-cell blinder, with another 6 on the floor, then six Robe Pointes positioned upstage on the deck for effects and aerial work. Spread around the towers and on the side Manfrotto stands were 19 Chauvet Rogue 1 FX-Bs, newly purchased by Colour Sound.

There was no front truss, so the architecture and space at each venue was more prominent and particularly apparent at Brixton Academy and Manchester Apollo. Will Thomas ran lighting from a ChamSys MQ500 console, one of two also newly purchased by Colour Sound.

The video was run via a Resolume system side-stage, which fed it straight to the screens, but Thomas had control over the intensity via ArtNet. The general ‘top’ lighting rig for the two largest gigs on this section of the tour - Brixton and Manchester Apollo - was provided by GLS.

