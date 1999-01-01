Colour Sound invests in AquaBeams

Colour Sound Experiment has invested in 100 new LightSky AquaBeam waterproof beam moving lights in readiness for the 2017 festival season. MD Haydn “H” Cruickshank says they have been looking for a couple of years for a product that is water resistant and bright enough.

The IP44 rated LightSky AquaBeam is designed especially for outdoor live events and productions. “They will be ideal for stage and PA wings positions or for lighting in outdoor scenarios where the kit has no protection at all,” says Cruickshank.

The AquaBeams are the first LightSky products that Colour Sound has purchased. In addition to these new units Colour Sound has invested in 50 square metres of 2.5 mm Unilumin Upad III HD LED screen. Other new purchases in the last seven months include PTZ camera systems which have been out on Placebo, Snarky Puppy and The Kooks, amongst others.

Photos show AquaBeams in action at the 2017 Wildlife Festival.

