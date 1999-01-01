Antelope Audio releases Goliath HD pro audio interface

Antelope Audio has launched Goliath HD, its new Thunderbolt/USB 3.0/HDX Port/MADI pro audio interface with Zero-latency FPGA Engine and AFC Clocking Technology. Goliath HD features 64 channels of I/O and upgrades, including new adaptable Accusonic mic preamps.

Goliath HD allows to interface digitally with both Mac and PC platforms via Thunderbolt or USB 3.0. It also delivers dual MADI connections, compatible with MADI to Dante Bridge products, permitting users to access all audio streams from anywhere within their Dante-enabled facility. For Pro Tools HD users, Antelope Audio’s proprietary HDX Delay Compensation technology allows any analogue or digital input to arrive at the timeline with sample accuracy. Users can have a Pro Tools HD and a Native DAW setup simultaneously interface with Goliath HD.

64 channels of I/O are accommodated within a 2U rack device that can be used with monitor and level indicators alongside a responsive touchscreen. Duly included are 16 of Antelope Audio’s new Accusonic mic preamps with individual push-and-turn-style volume controls, making multitrack recording possible by further leveraging the realtime processing capabilities of the company’s FPGA hardware and allowing accurate hardware-powered circuitry to complement any microphone selection - with or without any additional outboard gear. iOS and Android apps allow users to remote adjust those mic preamps and output volumes while freely moving around wherever Goliath HD is installed.

Goliath HD’s 32 analogue inputs achieve a 124 dB of dynamic range while its 32 analogue outputs offer up to 129 dB. The monitor outputs reach the heights of 132 dB. While supplying sufficient analogue connectivity through its mic preamps and multiple 25-pin D-Sub connectors, Goliath HD has several specialised inputs and outputs that do away with necessarily needing external equipment, including four front panel-positioned guitar DI inputs (G1 through to G4), two transformer-based re-amp outputs (R1 and R2), an inbuilt talkback mic, and two headphone outs (HP1 and HP2), plus a pair of rear-mounted analogue Inserts.

In addition, Goliath HD offers clock signal distribution connectivity with AES/EBU, MADI, ADAT, S/PDIF, and BNC connectors (for loop sync or standard word clock usage). The Goliath HD desktop application also facilitates full control of input and output routing, as well as sub-mixes and effects processing.

Due to Antelope Audio’s Session Presets application, all of that functionality - including specific FPGA effects and HDX compensation settings - is instantaneously recallable and shareable, so this makes Goliath HD a partner for Pro Tools HD-based studios with multiple rooms or artists working in several environments.

Goliath HD sports the lowest THD (Total Harmonic Distortion) available in a multi-channel interface across all 64 of its I/O channels. It is powered by the most powerful ESS chips available and equipped with Antelope Audio’s AFC (Acoustically Focused Clocking) technology.

