Various Elation products installed at Fox Sports LA Studio





Fox Sports refitted Stage B at its Pico Studio in Los Angeles with nearly 100% Elation Professional products, an LED-based lighting system designed by Victor Fable with lighting supply by Kinetic Lighting. The new lighting system includes a host of Elation broadcast-optimized lights including one of Elation’s latest LED wash solutions, the Fuze Wash Z120, a PAR moving head with 120 W RGBW COB LED engine.

Other Elation lights employed at the broadcast center include white light DW Fresnel and DW Profile luminaires, Colour 5 Profile LED ellipsoidal spots, TVL Cyc RGBW cyclorama wall wash lights, TVL4000 LED array panels, Arena Par Zoom RGBW PAR wash lights, Colour Chorus series LED battens, and Satura Profile LED-based CMY moving heads with framing.

www.elationlighting.com