Tesla: Tour 2017

American heavy rock band Tesla has cultivated a loyal fan base over the last 30 years, playing an unpretentious, blue-collar style of music that hard rock audiences love. For an ongoing tour that started in January, band lighting designer and creative director Ignacio “Iggy” Rosenberg is using an Elation rig to complement the band’s big rock sound and surprising (to some) long list of hits.



“The main thing was they were venturing into having more of a production for the first time in years, so we were trying to be cautious about spending too much, but also giving them as much of a show as we could,” commentedIggy, who has been working with the band for the past three years. “This was a great tour to understand the concept of providing something that was inexpensive, but not cheap.”



Working from a short production timeline, Iggy chose Platinum FLX hybrid moving heads, ACL 360 Matrix LED moving head panels and Protron3K Color strobes to light the show, along with other gear. “They’re a straight up rock band, so much of the lighting tends to follow the drive of their songs,” he says. “That being said, the more they saw and liked, the more freedom they gave me to keep pushing things. They’re a fantastic group of guys and definitely know what they don’t like or don’t want to see.” What the band does like are the high impact looks from Platinum FLX hybrid movers that Iggy has located about seven feet off the ground on amp carts. “They really have been a surprise since I had never seen them before,” the LD says of the 20,000-lumen multi-functional fixture that can operate as a beam, spot or wash light.



Teamed with the Platinum FLX fixtures on the amp carts are Protron Color LED strobes, which have a varying role in the show. Located behind a rather expansive drum kit on riser boxes along with some of the Protron strobes are Elation ACL 360 Matrix LED moving head panels, which the LD says he uses more as a set piece than lighting. “We couldn’t pixel-map them because of the fast turnaround, but it’s in the books for the future,” he explains.



Supplying the Elation gear for Tesla’s shows is production services company Sure Sound & Lighting of Grand Island, Nebraska, whose Larry Suhr and Jeremy Wannthe LD thanks “for putting up with my endless demands.” Tesla will be playing dates across North America through the rest of the year.





Setlist



MP3

Into The Now

The Way It Is

Hang Tough

Heaven's Trail (No Way Out)

Mama's Fool

Acoustic Set

- Cumin' Atcha Live / Truckin' (Grateful Dead)

- Paradise

- Signs (Five Man Electrical Band)

What You Give

Save That Goodness

Edison's Medicine (Man Out Of Time)

Song & Emotion

Love Song

Little Suzi (Ph.D.)



Modern Day Cowboy





Tour Dates



01.02.2017 Arcada Theatre, US-St. Charles

03.02.2017 Hard Rock Hotel Casino, US-Sioux City

04.02.2017 Mystic Lake Casino, US-Prior Lake

07.02.2017 The Pageant, US-St. Louis

08.02.2017 Pabst Theater, US-Milwaukee

11.02.2017 Hobart Arena, US-Troy

12.02.2017 Louisville Palace, US-Louisville

14.02.2017 Ryman Auditorium, US-Nashville

16.02.2017 Packard Music Hall, US-Warren

17.02.2017 Firekeepers Casino Hotel, US-Battle Creek

18.02.2017 Star Plaza Theater, US-Merrillville

21.02.2017 The Fillmore, US-Detroit

23.02.2017 Arvest Bank Theatre, US-Kansas City

24.02.2017 Choctow Casino, US-Pocola

25.02.2017 Choctow Casino Resort, US-Durant

28.02.2017 Brady Theatre, US-Tulsa

02.03.2017 ACL Live At Moody Theater, US-Austin

03.03.2017 Aztec Theatre, US-San Antonio

04.03.2017 House Of Blues, US-Houston



mit Def Leppard und Poison



08.04.2017 SNHU Arena, US-Manchester

12.04.2017 Mohegan Sun Arena, US-Uncasville

14.04.2017 Royal Farms Arena, US-Baltimore

15.04.2017 Nassau Coliseum, US-Uniondale

17.04.2017 Van Andel Arena, US-Grand Rapids

19.04.2017 Resch Center, US-Green Bay

21.04.2017 Xcel Energy Center, US-St Paul

22.04.2017 Sanford Premier Center, US-Sioux Falls

24.04.2017 Wells Fargo Arena, US-Des Moines

27.04.2017 Bridgestone Arena, US-Nashville

02.05.2017 Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre, US-Tuscaloosa

03.05.2017 Lakewood Amphitheatre, US-Atlanta

05.05.2017 John Paul Jones Arena, US-Charlottesville

24.05.2017 Pinnacle Bank Arena, US-Lincoln

29.05.2017 Broadmoor World Arena, US-Colorado Springs

31.05.2017 Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, US-Bozeman

07.06.2017 Spokane Arena, US-Spokane

09.06.2017 White River Amph, US-Seattle

10.06.2017 Moda Center, US-Portland

12.06.2017 Save Mart Center, US-Fresno

14.06.2017 Citizens Bank Arena, US-Ontario

16.06.2017 Sleep Train Amphitheatre, US-San Diego

17.06.2017 MGM Grand Garden Arena, US-Las Vegas

19.06.2017 Asana Amphitheatre, US-Salt Lake City

22.06.2017 Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, US-St Louis

24.06.2017 Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, US-Chicago

25.06.2017 Klipsch Music Center, US-Indianapolis