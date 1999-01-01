Successful SSL-erate project supports European SSL strategy

The European SSL-erate project has supported successfully the uptake of Solid State Lighting (LED lighting). Over a period of three years, the project promoted opportunities for broader SSL uptake based on green, sustainable SSL business development and the positive effects of lighting on health and well-being. The SSL-erate project has actively contributed to fostering the emergence of new related businesses across Europe, especially at a regional level.

Through workshops and business development experiments, which involved companies, customers, end-users and regional lighting clusters, the SSL-erate project achieved cooperation along the SSL value chain and between professional users and the lighting industry. This included the lighting sector, architects, installers, the buildings and construction industry, business entrepreneurs, specific end user groups (cities/municipalities, property owners, consumers) and indirect stakeholders (e.g. from healthcare, education, or the insurance sector).

The project also created the online platform www.lightingforpeople.eu which provides customer guidance for optimum utilization of LED, carried out a series of outreach actions for the wider European public, and actively supported European Commission initiatives and events launched as part of the Commission's overall SSL policy. The project partners have agreed to maintain their network and LightingEurope will actively manage the lightingforpeople.eu online platform for the coming three years.

www.lightingeurope.org