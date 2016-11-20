Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Scorpions: 50th Anniversary World Tour
Für die aktuellen Shows der Scorpions in Lyon, Hamburg, Köln, Berlin, Leipzig und Frankfurt kam kinetisches Equipment von Movecat zum Einsatz. Insgesamt wurden 59 Motoren installiert, davon zehn MC D8+ 1 to., neun MC Eco 1 to. und vierzig MC D8+ 0,5 to. Satis + Fy Live Entertainment & Touring Support in Werne hat die Shows für die Scorpions realisiert und das Movecat Equipment aus ihrem umfangreichen Mietpark bereitgestellt.
Dazu Andreas Fiekers vom Lighting & Rigging Department bei Satis + Fy: „Wir sind mit dem Material zufrieden und konnten damit die Produktionen der Scorpions in Hallen mit jeweils rund 10.000er Kapazitäten optimal betreuen“. Eingesetzt wurde das Material für die Positionierung von Beleuchtungs- und Beschallungsequipment sowie die Bewegungen der seitlichen Leitertraversen.
Fotos: Ralph Larmann, Stephan Kwiecinski (folgen!)
Setlist
Intro
Going Out With A Bang
Make It Real
The Zoo
Coast To Coast
70s Medley:
- Top Of The Bill
- Steamrock Fever
- Speedy's Coming
- Catch Your Train
We Built This House
Delicate Dance
Acoustic Medley:
- Always Somewhere
- Eye Of The Storm
- Send Me An Angel
Wind Of Change
Rock'n'Roll Band
Dynamite
Overkill (Motörhead)
Drum Solo (Mikkey Dee)
Blackout
No One Like You
Big City Nights
Still Loving You
Holiday (occasional)
Rock You Like A Hurricane
Tour Dates
50th Anniversary Tour (last leg 2016)
20.11.2016 Zénith de Dijon, F-Dijon
23.11.2016 Lanxess Arena, Köln
25.11.2016 Arena Leipzig, Leipzig
27.11.2016 Festhalle, Frankfurt
29.11.2016 Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg
02.12.2016 Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin
Crazy World Tour 2017
18.06.2017 Graspop Metal Meeting, B-Dessel
24.06.2017 Life Festival, P-Oswiecim
12.07.2017 Campos del Malecón, E-Torrelavega
14.07.2017 Stone & Music Festival Albergue El Prado, Mérida, E-Badajoz
15.07.2017 Festival Marés Vivas, POR-Vila Nova de Gaia
17.07.2017 Festival de Nîmes, F-Nîmes
19.07.2017 Festival Guitare en Scène, F-Saint-Julien-en-Genevois
23.07.2017 Schwörfestival, Ulm
14.09.2017 Santander Arena, US-Reading
16.09.2017 Madison Square Garden, US-New York
19.09.2017 Place Bell, CAN-Laval
22.09.2017 Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, CAN-Toronto
23.09.2017 Allstate Arena, US-Rosemont
25.09.2017 1st Bank Center, US-Denver
26.09.2017 Usana Amphitheatre, US-Salt Lake City
29.09.2017 Veterans Memorial Arena, US-Spokane
30.09.2017 Tacoma Dome, US-Tacoma
03.10.2017 Grand Sierra Resort, US-Reno
04.10.2017 Oracle Arena, US-Oakland
07.10.2017 The Forum, US-Los Angeles
08.10.2017 Talking Stick Resort Arena, US-Phoenix
11.10.2017 Freeman Coliseum, US-San Antonio
12.10.2017 Pavilion at The Music Factory, US-Dallas
14.10.2017 BB&T Center, US-Ft. Lauderdale
15.10.2017 Amalie Arena, US-Tampa
28.10.2017 Iceberg Arena, RUS-Sochi
30.10.2017 Basket-Hall, RUS-Krasnodar
01.11.2017 Olimpijski, RUS-Moskau
03.11.2017 Ice Palace, RUS-Sankt Petersburg
05.11.2017 KRK Nagorny, RUS-Nizhnij Novgorod
07.11.2017 Ufa-Arena, RUS-Ufa
09.11.2017 KRK Uralez, RUS-Yekaterinburg
11.11.2017 Sport Palace, UKR-Kiev
22.11.2017 Spektrum, NOR-Oslo
24.11.2017 Scandinavium, S-Gothenberg
25.11.2017 Ericsson Globe, S-Stockholm
27.11.2017 Hartwall Arena, FIN-Helsinki
29.11.2017 Royal Arena, DK-Kopenhagen
03.12.2017 Ostravar Aréna, CZ-Ostrava
05.12.2017 Arena Stožice, SLO-Ljubljana
07.12.2017 Kombank-Arena, SER-Belgrad
SCHLAGZEILEN
news archiv
suche
FOOTNOTE: Select the news type you require in the red band above; this will enable you to see the current news stories from that section
© 1999 - 2017 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories