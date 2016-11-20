Scorpions: 50th Anniversary World Tour

Für die aktuellen Shows der Scorpions in Lyon, Hamburg, Köln, Berlin, Leipzig und Frankfurt kam kinetisches Equipment von Movecat zum Einsatz. Insgesamt wurden 59 Motoren installiert, davon zehn MC D8+ 1 to., neun MC Eco 1 to. und vierzig MC D8+ 0,5 to. Satis + Fy Live Entertainment & Touring Support in Werne hat die Shows für die Scorpions realisiert und das Movecat Equipment aus ihrem umfangreichen Mietpark bereitgestellt.



Dazu Andreas Fiekers vom Lighting & Rigging Department bei Satis + Fy: „Wir sind mit dem Material zufrieden und konnten damit die Produktionen der Scorpions in Hallen mit jeweils rund 10.000er Kapazitäten optimal betreuen“. Eingesetzt wurde das Material für die Positionierung von Beleuchtungs- und Beschallungsequipment sowie die Bewegungen der seitlichen Leitertraversen.



Fotos: Ralph Larmann, Stephan Kwiecinski (folgen!)





Setlist



Intro

Going Out With A Bang

Make It Real

The Zoo

Coast To Coast

70s Medley:

- Top Of The Bill

- Steamrock Fever

- Speedy's Coming

- Catch Your Train

We Built This House

Delicate Dance

Acoustic Medley:

- Always Somewhere

- Eye Of The Storm

- Send Me An Angel

Wind Of Change

Rock'n'Roll Band

Dynamite

Overkill (Motörhead)

Drum Solo (Mikkey Dee)

Blackout

No One Like You

Big City Nights



Still Loving You

Holiday (occasional)

Rock You Like A Hurricane





Tour Dates



50th Anniversary Tour (last leg 2016)



20.11.2016 Zénith de Dijon, F-Dijon

23.11.2016 Lanxess Arena, Köln

25.11.2016 Arena Leipzig, Leipzig

27.11.2016 Festhalle, Frankfurt

29.11.2016 Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg

02.12.2016 Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin



Crazy World Tour 2017



18.06.2017 Graspop Metal Meeting, B-Dessel

24.06.2017 Life Festival, P-Oswiecim

12.07.2017 Campos del Malecón, E-Torrelavega

14.07.2017 Stone & Music Festival Albergue El Prado, Mérida, E-Badajoz

15.07.2017 Festival Marés Vivas, POR-Vila Nova de Gaia

17.07.2017 Festival de Nîmes, F-Nîmes

19.07.2017 Festival Guitare en Scène, F-Saint-Julien-en-Genevois

23.07.2017 Schwörfestival, Ulm

14.09.2017 Santander Arena, US-Reading

16.09.2017 Madison Square Garden, US-New York

19.09.2017 Place Bell, CAN-Laval

22.09.2017 Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, CAN-Toronto

23.09.2017 Allstate Arena, US-Rosemont

25.09.2017 1st Bank Center, US-Denver

26.09.2017 Usana Amphitheatre, US-Salt Lake City

29.09.2017 Veterans Memorial Arena, US-Spokane

30.09.2017 Tacoma Dome, US-Tacoma

03.10.2017 Grand Sierra Resort, US-Reno

04.10.2017 Oracle Arena, US-Oakland

07.10.2017 The Forum, US-Los Angeles

08.10.2017 Talking Stick Resort Arena, US-Phoenix

11.10.2017 Freeman Coliseum, US-San Antonio

12.10.2017 Pavilion at The Music Factory, US-Dallas

14.10.2017 BB&T Center, US-Ft. Lauderdale

15.10.2017 Amalie Arena, US-Tampa

28.10.2017 Iceberg Arena, RUS-Sochi

30.10.2017 Basket-Hall, RUS-Krasnodar

01.11.2017 Olimpijski, RUS-Moskau

03.11.2017 Ice Palace, RUS-Sankt Petersburg

05.11.2017 KRK Nagorny, RUS-Nizhnij Novgorod

07.11.2017 Ufa-Arena, RUS-Ufa

09.11.2017 KRK Uralez, RUS-Yekaterinburg

11.11.2017 Sport Palace, UKR-Kiev

22.11.2017 Spektrum, NOR-Oslo

24.11.2017 Scandinavium, S-Gothenberg

25.11.2017 Ericsson Globe, S-Stockholm

27.11.2017 Hartwall Arena, FIN-Helsinki

29.11.2017 Royal Arena, DK-Kopenhagen

03.12.2017 Ostravar Aréna, CZ-Ostrava

05.12.2017 Arena Stožice, SLO-Ljubljana

07.12.2017 Kombank-Arena, SER-Belgrad