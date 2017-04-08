S+H equips 10cc tour and several TV shows

S+H Technical Support supplied a full Pea-light starcloth wrap as specified by designer Patrick Doherty for the new ‘Bigheads’ TV series, a Primal Media production for ITV, recorded in the George Lucas 2 studio at Elstree in Hertfordshire, UK.

S+H has supplied soft goods including starcloths, pea-light drapes and special FX for various of Patrick Doherty’s shows including ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ for several seasons. Mark Kenyon was the LD and the series was directed by Richard Van Riet.

For the WE Day 2017 charity fundraiser in the UK, S+H supplied massive quantities of blacks and an extensive pipe-and-drape system to create dressing rooms, break-outs and green rooms plus other backstage areas at Wembley Arena. A crew from S+H installed everything for production manager Natalie Smith.

For the dog show ‘Crufts 2017’, S+H supplied LED starcloth and a custom built LED sign for the main show ring of the event staged by The Kennel Club at the Genting Arena, Birmingham, UK. The starcloth was specified by Jon Pope of Chichester based Lighting Design Services, the show’s lighting designer since 2009, and was installed along the upstage edge/back of the main ring.

The 6.5 metre wide x 2.2 metre deep sign was flown in front of the starcloth. Made up from approximately 1200 x RGB LEDs with a 40 mm pitch and 8-channel DMX control, all run from the lighting desk, this was first fabricated for the event by S+H in 2012.

S+H supplied their Glux 12 mm LED screen to the latest UK and European tour by rock band 10cc. A 4 x 3 metre 10 mm LED screen was used on this leg of the tour and specified by video and visuals designer Ian Holmes of Essex, UK based XIVIX. The dry hire from S+H was looked after on the road by 10cc production manager, David Cobby. The tour’s lighting designer was Russell “Tigger” Matthews.

www.starcloth.co.uk