Prolyte Group introduces new Box Corner





Prolyte introduces a new Box Corner for its 30-series truss. This Box Corner can be used in combination with regular truss as well as the Verto truss. Prolyte replaced welds by bolts and the open structure by plated sides. The integral structure of the Box Corner gains strength in all directions, not suffering from the loss of material strength caused by the heat affected zone.

The new Box Corner, the Box-30-HD, is a fully plated and bolted element and is therefore stronger than the regular Box Corner. This allows to build any 2D or 3D structures without losing involuntary strength due to the corner types used.

Due to its design, where the plated sides interlock with each other, a 90-degree shape is guaranteed. The plates can be changed in case of damages. All standard available accessories for the regular Box Corner can be used for the HD Box Corner as well, like the male and female half couplers and bolts. Prolyte Group will continue both products in its product range, the regular Box Corner as well as the new HD Box Corner.

