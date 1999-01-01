Penn Elcom launches new streaming device bracket range

Penn Elcom has launched a new range of wall mounting brackets. The initial three products that have been manufactured by Penn Elcom in the UK are for Sonos Connect devices, Sonos Connect Amps and Sky Q Mini boxes. These are the first of a range of products designed to provide a solution for the distribution of streamed live entertainment around any building or space.

The Sonos products - the standard Connect box and the Connect Amp - turn existing audio systems into wireless set ups. The Sky Q Mini Box allows Sky TV and video users to stream sources to additional devices. The bracket design follows the profile of the devices. The brackets are made from 1.2 mm steel for durability, and are currently available in solar black and gloss white to suit the surroundings and the colour of the device. Custom colours are available on request.

The brackets can either be fixed to the wall with screws for permanence or secured in place with industrial strength Velcro technology for a hole-free solution. For venues where wired TV screens are already attached to a wall, utilising the Penn brackets, the Sonos or Sky boxes can be concealed behind these screens to keep everything free of unsightly clusters of wires.

