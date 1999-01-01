Paco Mispelters chooses Robe, Martin, Claypaky and SGM fixtures for “Unidamu”





Belgian visual design practice Painting with Light's Paco Mispelters designed the lighting for the Studio 100 tour of new youth musical “Unidamu”. The tour visited four Belgian theatres and is a co-production with TV channel Ketnet. The “Unidamu” (Universe of Dance & Music) journey started with "Ketnet Musical", a talent scouting competition TV show with a mission to source new singing, dancing and acting talent, resulting in 24 fresh and enthusiastic faces picked from 12,000 hopefuls to make up the cast.

Painting with Light and Studio 100 have enjoyed a long working relationship and this was the third edition of the musical show. It has a strong anti-bullying narrative and tells the tale of two worlds - a reality which is grey and devoid of music, fun or entertainment and the sci-fi fantasy world of Unidamu, filled with colour life, joy, music, dancing and inspiration. The set design by Stefan Haudenhuse was already in place and Paco Mispelters' main challenge in lighting the piece was creating a stark contrast between the two worlds between which the young people teleport.

The main location in the real world is a school which Mispelters decided to light with standard commercial fluorescent tubes, which were rigged onto a number of house LX bars. The light emitted is white which is the default look for the real world.

Unidamu needed to be colourful and vibrant, so a number of moving lights were specified - 18 x Robe LEDWash 1200s for the washes, 12 x Martin MAC Viper Profiles for the rear spots with some Claypaky Alpha Spots for the front lighting. Twenty-two SGM LT200 LED battens were utilised, with some integrated into the set pieces. "We wanted to create a roof with these LED strips," Mispelters explains.

The set required lots of dynamics, so there was a front, mid and back section, all featuring two of these 2 metre tubes, with each fixture’s 52 x LEDs individually mapped. Five side booms ran down the sides of the stage and these were each loaded with 2 x LED PARs. The LEDWashes were run in 'wide' mode so pixel looks and ring effects could be optimised.

Mispelters programmed the show onto a GrandMA2 console, networked with an MPU as the 22 LT200s already consumed 3500 channels. The teleporter set piece featured some integrated practicals - inbuilt LEDs and lots of smoke - as well as motorised doors. The show was recorded for later broadcast and DVD.

(Photos: Luk Monsaert)

www.paintingwithlight.be