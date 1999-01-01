News:

Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen

Marshall Electronics stellt neue Kompaktkamera vor

Marshall Electronics stellt neue Kompaktkamera vor
Marshall Electronics stellt neue Kompaktkamera vor

Marshalls neue Kompaktkamera CV350-10X hat mit 10-fach optischem Zoom (4,7 - 47 mm) einen doppelt so großen Zoombereich wie die vorherige Version. Sie ist mit einer Fernbedienung steuerbar und verfügt über HDMI-und 3G/HD-SDI-Ausgänge sowie über Full-HD-Auflösung (1.920 x 1.080 p) bei 50 fps (3G).

 

www.marshall-usa.com

SCHLAGZEILEN

news archiv

suche

FOOTNOTE: Select the news type you require in the red band above; this will enable you to see the current news stories from that section

© 1999 - 2017 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories

Entertainment Technology Press

realnet - websites that perform