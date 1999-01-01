Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Marshall Electronics stellt neue Kompaktkamera vor
Marshalls neue Kompaktkamera CV350-10X hat mit 10-fach optischem Zoom (4,7 - 47 mm) einen doppelt so großen Zoombereich wie die vorherige Version. Sie ist mit einer Fernbedienung steuerbar und verfügt über HDMI-und 3G/HD-SDI-Ausgänge sowie über Full-HD-Auflösung (1.920 x 1.080 p) bei 50 fps (3G).
