L-Acoustics launches first Avnu-certified systems

The LA12X amplified controller is the first L-Acoustics product that received Avnu certification. The LA4X also received certification this year. A member of the Avnu Alliance since 2015, L-Acoustics has committed its development resources to open standard AVB technology, which streamlines network infrastructure by combining audio signal transmission with system control and monitoring.

The Avnu-certified LA12X and LA4X amplified controllers include built-in AVB bridge functionality. Together, they are the first Avnu-certified amplified controllers to be launched with both Bridge and Listener technology. To accompany LA12X and LA4X, LA Network Manager software is also updated with an AVB controller, which eases connection with other systems.

