Gahrens + Battermann unterstützt NEC-Messepräsenz
NEC Displays Solutions Europe, Hersteller von Displayprodukten und -lösungen, hat auf der Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2017 in Amsterdam aktuelle Trends im Display-Bereich präsentiert und dabei den Fokus auf praxisnahe Installationen gesetzt, um ausgewählte neue Produkte den Messebesuchern transparent zu veranschaulichen.
Gahrens + Battermann stattete den Messestand von NEC unter anderem mit Steglos-LCD-Displays und 84“-4k-Displays aus und war für die Zuspielung des Contents mittels Dataton Watchout- und Pandoras Box-Systemen verantwortlich. Eine Auswahl an professioneller Audiotechnik ergänzte das Equipment-Paket.
