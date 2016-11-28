Elation lights pop-up venue Club Nomadic for Super Bowl LI festivities





A club with no permanent home, Club Nomadic is a traveling venue constructed each year to support the build-up to the Super Bowl. This year, Nomadic Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of the NFL’s hospitality partner On Location Experiences, assembled the club in Houston, home to Super Bowl LI. Elation Professional stage and decorative lighting was used to dress the club in color and effect for a series of pre-Super Bowl events with Elation’s new IP65-rated Proteus moving heads used outside to beckon visitors to the venue.

Construction of the 62,500 square foot pop-up venue began on November 28th, 2016 with the live event space opening its doors on February 2nd, 2017 for a series of events that included VIP performances by Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Snoop Dog, Sam Hunt and Taylor Swift.

The overall creative and architectural design for the event was led by Nomadic Entertainment’s Joanna Helinurm with executive production by Jack Murphy, who also serves as president of Nomadic Entertainment Group. Patrick Dierson of production and design firm The Activity served as Production Designer and he and his team worked in conjunction with Nomadic Entertainment to help produce everything from the site plan layout all the way through to final production execution within the venue.

The first event of the week was for co-sponsorship partner EA Sports for their inaugural “EA Sports Bowl” which was followed each night of Super Bowl weekend by other co-sponsorship events, namely Pepsi’s “Life Water Art After Dark” and DirecTV’s “Super Saturday Night” events. The Chainsmokers, Sam Hunt, Snoop Dog and Bruno Mars played shows the first two nights with Taylor Swift closing the venue down on February 4th.

Baz Halpin of Silent House designed a versatile lighting rig that was utilized across all three nights with various floor lighting and video packages augmenting each of the artists. Halpin and his team at Silent House were the designers of the stage production with freelance LD Bryan Klunder. Production support was handled by Joe Sanchez and his team at 1826.

Eric Marchwinski, part of the 1826 production team, was Visual Technical Supervisor for the event. They primarily worked with DirecTV’s broadcast team who were tasked with the taping of Taylor Swift’s performance on DirecTV’s Super Saturday Night as well as EA Sport’s talent, Snoop Dogg, Sam Hunt, and The Chainsmokers. Lighting gear for Club Nomadic was supplied by Light Action and VER.

Elation Colour Chorus 12 LED battens, Level Q7 LED Par lights, Volt Q5 rechargeable LED uplights and Platinum FLX hybrid moving heads were dispersed around the club to give color to the entire venue. Elation ZCL 360 Bar LED moving batten effects with 360° continuous rotation were used on stage to light all of the shows except for Taylor Swift.

The stage featured a large video wall and Klunder used the ZCL 360 Bars as the main stage light on The Chainsmokers, the first act to play, to break up the video. “We used two lines of ZCL 360 Bars on stage for The Chainsmokers to give depth to the look,” he explains. “The other artists liked the look so well that they decided to use it on their shows as well.”

