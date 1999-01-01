Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
DLP Motive übernimmt technische Realisierung für Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival
3.500 Fans des japanischen Online-Rollenspiels „Final Fantasy“ waren beim Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2017 in der Frankfurter Festhalle zugegen. Neben Autogrammstunden mit Hauptakteuren des „Final Fantasy“-Kosmos, einem Cosplay-Kostümwettbewerb und einer Ausstellung mit Kunst von Fans für Fans stand die Bühne als multimedialer Dreh- und Angelpunkt im Fokus der Convention. DLP Motive sorgte für die Ausstattung mit Beschallungs-, Beleuchtungs- und Videotechnik.
Zum Verantwortungsbereich von DLP Motive zählten Main- und Delay-Projektionen verschiedener Größe auf über 100 qm Fläche sowie die Integration von LC-Frames in das Bühnenbild. Zum Finale gab es Special Effects wie Konfetti und Streamer, ebenfalls realisiert durch DLP Motive. In Sachen Tontechnik brachte das Unternehmen ein Audio-System aus D&B-Equipment zum Einsatz.
