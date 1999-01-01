Cree joins LightingEurope

Cree Europe has joined the European industry association, LightingEurope. Cree Europe’s lighting products enable applications from outdoor street lighting, urban, area and large areas as well as petrol, industrial and indoor lighting. Cree’s European headquarters are based in Florence, Italy and last September, the company opened its first office in the UK, reflecting its commitment to expand its presence in Europe. “It’s a very exciting time to be a part of the European lighting market. We see real growth potential here,” says Nick Farraway, Vice President and General Manager for Cree Lighting EMEA.

www.cree.com

www.lightingeurope.org