CPL provides technical design and production for Tax Assist conference





Accounting specialists Tax Assist asked CPL to provide full technical design and production - sound, lighting, video, staging and rigging - plus crew for their 2017 annual conference staged in the Caernarfon Suite at Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, South Wales. CPL has serviced the event for the last few years.

Production manager Mike Radford led the 12 crew, who got in at 4 a.m. on the day of the event to be ready for mid-morning rehearsals followed by the conference session which started at 2 p.m. This ran until 5 p.m., leaving CPL two hours to transform the stage and room into an entertainment space to host a gala dinner with live entertainment.

The first task for CPL was installing the stage and setting up the room - in cabaret style complete with tables - for the conference. The room was lined with black drapes, with a starcloth added. A 10 metre wide x 3 metre high LED screen made up from CPL’s ROE Black OnyX 3.4 mm was hung from the house trusses upstage centre. This was augmented with multiple LED columns constructed with variable height drops of the same LED. These were all mapped.

A D3 media server was used to store and replay all the video content which was compiled by CPL and approved by the client prior to the event. A Barco E2 system was used for creating PiPs and screen management including the camera feed to screen from a Sony HXC-100 stationed at FOH covering the speakers during the conference, and the various live acts and presenter for the evening.

A layer of white light was provided by an LED package of Arri L5-C fresnels and ETC ColorSource profiles. Sixteen LED battens - 8 flown and 8 on the ground - were used to tone the backdrop in between the LED columns.

For the evening session, Claypaky Mythos, Sharpys and A.Leda K10s with B-Eye lenses plus 24 x MAC Aura LED washes were added, all positioned over-stage and on the deck and controlled from an Avolites Quartz console, together with two hazers.

For audio, a D&B rig was chosen, with Y8 left and right hangs, complimented with a mix of Y7P speakers on the outer wings for floor fill, some E6s along the front of the stage and V-Subs on the floor. On the back truss a further four Y7Ps were flown. The console was a Yamaha CL5 and two E6s were supplied for monitors, augmenting the band I Pop’s own complete monitor system. They were joined by ventriloquist Nina Conti and impressionist/comedian John Culshaw.

CPL’s brief also included providing a DJ/VJ coverage in between the band and the comic acts, for which they compiled a custom music-scape matched with special visuals on the screens. In the morning, the 450 delegates attended an exhibition set in another part of the Celtic Manor for which CPL installed some LED and plasma screens and power distribution.

