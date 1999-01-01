Circa Waves on tour with Robe fixtures





Lighting designer Ed Warren started working with UK indie rockers Circa Waves at the start of their latest album campaign in October 2016. For the recent UK and European legs of the tour, he specified an almost entirely Robe rig including 12 x Spiiders, 12 x CycFX 8s, 36 x Halos and four DL4Ss, all supplied by CEG Hire & Productions, and operated on the road by Toby Hoggarth.

Warren selected a classic white backdrop look, the nature and texture of which could be changed with up-lighting from the CycFX 8s. Some custom gobos featuring the new album artwork were made for the DL7s, which could be flashed up on the backdrop at strategic moments.

Eight Spiiders were on top of four trussing towers each side of stage which were gradiated in height with the shortest at the rear and the tallest at the front, with the other four Spiiders upstage behind the band. Ten of the CycFX 8 were up-lighting the backdrop, and four were hung vertically off the two more upstage towers and used as side key light for band.

The Halos were rigged to the front of the towers. Five were on the front one, four on the next, three on the third and two on the most upstage tower each side, which took care of 28 fixtures. Another eight were on low towers along the back of stage in a horizontal line connecting the two upstage towers.

The DL4Ss, fitted with the custom gobos, were hung on house front trusses at each venue and used as cross stage backdrop lighting. The lighting set up was completed with four strobes on the floor behind the band. The Spiiders produced a thin-beam as well as big bright wide washes and a selection of 'gobos'.

(Photos: Lindsay Cave)

www.robe.cz