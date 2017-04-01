Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Christian Léonard
Am 1. April 2017 startete Christian Léonard bei der Arri Business Unit Lighting als Senior Director Business Development. Léonard konzentriert sich von Paris aus auf die Weiterentwicklung des TV- und Theatergeschäftes im Raum EMEA mit speziellem Fokus auf Frankreich. Für diese Position bringt er jahrzehntelange Erfahrungen und ein Netzwerk im professionellen Lichtgeschäft mit.
SCHLAGZEILEN
news archiv
suche
FOOTNOTE: Select the news type you require in the red band above; this will enable you to see the current news stories from that section
© 1999 - 2017 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories