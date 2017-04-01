News:

Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen

Christian Léonard

Christian Léonard

Am 1. April 2017 startete Christian Léonard bei der Arri Business Unit Lighting als Senior Director Business Development. Léonard konzentriert sich von Paris aus auf die Weiterentwicklung des TV- und Theatergeschäftes im Raum EMEA mit speziellem Fokus auf Frankreich. Für diese Position bringt er jahrzehntelange Erfahrungen und ein Netzwerk im professionellen Lichtgeschäft mit.

 

www.arri.com

SCHLAGZEILEN

news archiv

suche

FOOTNOTE: Select the news type you require in the red band above; this will enable you to see the current news stories from that section

© 1999 - 2017 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories

Entertainment Technology Press

realnet - websites that perform