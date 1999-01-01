Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Arne Weitzel
Arne Weitzel ist seit Februar 2017 als neuer Sales- & Marketing-Manager bei KS Audio aktiv. Der gebürtige Mainzer ist gelernte Fachkraft für Veranstaltungstechnik und blickt auf eine langjährige Touring-Erfahrung als Tontechniker (FoH/Monitor/System) zurück. Zuvor war er bei einem Pro-Audio- und MI-Vertrieb tätig.
