Arne Weitzel

Arne Weitzel

Arne Weitzel ist seit Februar 2017 als neuer Sales- & Marketing-Manager bei KS Audio aktiv. Der gebürtige Mainzer ist gelernte Fachkraft für Veranstaltungstechnik und blickt auf eine langjährige Touring-Erfahrung als Tontechniker (FoH/Monitor/System) zurück. Zuvor war er bei einem Pro-Audio- und MI-Vertrieb tätig.

 

www.ks-audio.de

