Antelope Audio releases Orion Studio HD HDX & USB 3.0 Interface





Antelope Audio’s Orion Studio HD HDX & USB 3.0 Interface - the latest addition to its professional audio interface lineup, and the third to offer full Pro Tools HD and Native DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) compatibility via HDX and USB 3.0 connectivity offering zero-latency streaming and processing of 24-bit/192 kHz audio (alongside a library of real-time FPGA effects, clocking and conversion) - made its debut during a showcase at AES Berlin 2017.

Based upon Antelope Audio’s recently released Orion32 HD and Orion Studio Rev. 2017, Orion Studio HD can operate simultaneously with Pro Tools HD and Native DAW setups, and any analogue or digital input can arrive in Pro Tools HD sample accurately in the timeline, due to Antelope Audio’s HDX Delay Compensation.

www.antelopeaudio.com