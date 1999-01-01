7th Heaven plays beneath Elation rig aboard Harmony of the Seas





Chicago-based rock band 7th Heaven does an annual cruise called the “Chicago Music Cruise” and this year played a week of shows on the largest cruise ship in the world, Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas, outfitted with Elation Professional LED lighting.

7th Heaven has been sailing with Royal Caribbean for years but this was the first year they were hired as a feature act. On a Harmony of the Seas cruise that sailed the Caribbean from January 7th to January 13th, the band played shows in the ship’s Royal Theater, the main entertainment space, as well as a final show in the Aqua Theater.

Band lighting designer Zach Scott, who has been with the band for six years and lights almost every show they play (an average of 250 a year), had large, in-house intelligent lighting rigs at his disposal. The ship’s main entertainment and relaxation areas all house Elation LED lighting. The Royal Theater’s house lighting rig comprises 32 Platinum Wash ZFX Pro, 40 Satura Spot LED Pro, 22 Platinum Beam Extreme 5R, 6 Platinum Spot, 8 Platinum Wash ZFX Pro XL and 19 ELED QA Strip fixtures. “This was the first time I got to use the Saturas and ZFX Pros,” says Scott.

Most of what he used in the Royal Theater was hung on the upstage and midstage truss but he also had beams in the corridors on stage left and right. Scott programmed and operated the shows using a provided Hog 4 with a wing. Head of lighting for Harmony of the Seas’ Royal Theater was Jonathan Wormgoor.

(Photos: JPM Photography)

www.elationlighting.com