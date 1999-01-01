Zero 88 releases new products

UK based lighting control specialist Zero 88 has launched an Apple Watch focus tool, the PowerCon True1 Alphapack 3, the Chilli Pro 12 (with dimmer, relay, bypass, RCD & RBCO options) and ZerOS 7.9.3. The new Apple Watch app acts as a focus remote, providing access to channels and groups with tools such as Highlight and RemDim.

It’s a free update for all Zero 88 customers and users and works with all Zero 88 consoles running ZerOS (FLX, ORB XF, Solution and legacy consoles like Leap Frog 48 & 96, ORB and Frog2). The App has been developed based upon customer requests and feedback. Via forum posts on the website, the Zero R ‘n’ D team has engaged and kept customers updated with development progress and also received feedback at each stage.

The PowerCon True1 Alphapack 3 brings Neutrik’s locking connectivity to the range of three channel portable distributed dimming devices, first launched last year. All Alphapack 3 units include automatic overload protection, two M10 threaded mounting holes for rigging on both horizontal and vertical bars, plus full DMX addressing to any channel.

The Chilli Pro 12 dimmer offers options for dimming, relay, bypass, RCD and RCBO. The redesigned units join the reworked Chilli Pro 24 dimmers, now with the control options of dimmer, relay or bypass (“hard power”) and the safety options of MCBs, RCD or RCBOs. It’s available in 10A or 16A variants and the new design features a new wiring chamber for easier installation and a lockable door.

ZerOS 7.9.3 adds support for Lumen Radio’s CRMX Nova TX USB and Enttec’s USB Pro devices, as well as completely revamped patching and setup screens.

www.zero88.com