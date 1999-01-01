Theater Akzent chooses Robe DL Series





Twenty-four Robe DL7S Profiles and DL4S Profiles - twelve of each fixture - have been installed at the Theater Akzent theatre in Vienna. Head of lighting Gerhard Scherer has been working at Akzent since it was founded in 1989 in the grounds of the former Palais Nathaniel Rothschild.

Its postmodern architecture was designed by Rudolf Jarosch and it offers a 455 seat main house, a studio that can accommodate 80 people and a 380 capacity event space. Akzent was the first theatre in Austria to have moving lights in its house rig. "A typical show lighting rig will currently contain around 42 moving lights, all LED”, Scherer comments. They also have some LED washes.

