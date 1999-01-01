Showlight speaker schedule online

The mainstay of the Showlight quadrennial is, its Speaker Programme where professionals are gleaned from lighting disciplines across the world to educate and entertain, and generally have a very good time networking with other lighting enthusiasts from across the industry. The Speaker Programme has now been finalised and a full list of speakers can be viewed online at www.showlight.org/speaker-schedule. This will also be useful to those delegates/Day Ticket holders who can only spare a day or two when choosing which days to attend.

There is also a special feature amongst the regular programme of events at Showlight 2017: the Neal Preston photographic exhibition, ‘In the Eye of the Rock ’n’ Roll Hurricane’ from the Lightpower Collection. This exhibition shows more than 70 of Preston’s pictures and memorabilia from his career. All proceeds from Lightpower Collection sales go to Behind the Scenes (www.behindthescenescharity.org/bts.htm) and Backup (www.backuptech.uk), foundations that provide relief for event technicians in need.

www.showlight.org