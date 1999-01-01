Robe fixtures installed at Eesti Rahva Muuseum





The new Eesti Rahva Muuseum (Estonian National Museum) in Tartu has opened at the end of 2016. Around 100 x Robe LED fixtures - a mix of DL4S Profiles, DL4X Spots, LEDBeam 1000s and CycFX 8s have been specified and supplied for the Muuseum’s three main performance, event and conference spaces.

The Muuseum is a modern space designed to maximise natural light by French based DGT (Dorrel.Ghotmeh.Tane) Architects. Sustainability is central to all Estonian new build projects, so the choice of LED fixtures fitted all the “green” requirements as well as being practical and dynamic to meet all the demands of a modern theatre, performance, conference and event venue.

The Conference Hall can accommodate around 250 people for presentations and lectures and this currently has 10 x LEDBeam 1000s, 10 x DL4X Spots and eight CycFX 8 units installed in the roof. There is an adaptable Event Space in the middle of the building with glass walls and four overhead trusses, so available lighting here currently includes 24 of the DL4X Spots and 20 LEDBeam 1000s.

The third space is the Theatre Studio, a flexible space that holds between 160 and 200 depending on the configuration, and this usually has about 11 x LEDBeam 1000s and 29 x DL4S Profiles in the roof, hanging below a tensioned wire grid.

Robe’s Estonian distributor, Tallinn based E&T, also supplied lighting consoles to all venues as part of the deal. The lights are being looked after day-to-day by Karl Marken heading the lighting department and one of a technical team of seven employed by the Muuseum.

(Photos: Louise Stickland/Tonis Jars)

www.robe.cz