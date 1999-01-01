Robe fixtures illuminate ‘MasterChef Algeria’





French lighting designer David Seligmann-Forest of Paris based Lite4Life chose ten Robe DL4S LED profiles to be right at the heart of his lighting rig for ‘MasterChef Algeria’, which was recorded in a new purpose-built studio and former envelope factory in El Hamis, a suburb of Algiers.

Seligmann-Forest was working as both LD and Director of Photography for broadcaster Allégorie Group who produced eight episodes of the series plus the finale. He has also worked on the French version of the series, which a few years back gave him the initial opportunity to use the first generation of Robe’s then DLS units.

The DL4Ss - purchased by the Allégorie Group - were installed in the roof of the studio for the duration of the ‘MasterChef Algeria’ recording period. Seligmann-Forest used the DL4Ss for key lighting the contestants, the presenters and the judges wherever they were on the set. He worked on the ‘MasterChef Algeria’ show with lighting programmer Edward “Ted” Hall.

(Photos: Brahim Boucherit/Allégorie Groupe)

www.robe.cz