Robe fixtures for Ras Al Khaimah National Day Celebrations





Nearly 200 Robe fixtures were used by lighting and show designer Terry Miranda of Lighthouse Productions to light a special production of musical “Fakhrak Ya Watan” (The Pride of a Nation) for the Ras al-Khaimah National Day Celebrations on the eve of the United Arab Emirates National Day event. Ras al-Khaimah (RAK) is one of the seven Emirates making up the UAE.

The spectacular, performed by a cast of over 800 singers, dancers, actors and poets of all ages, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council member of the UAE & Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, plus a host of dignitaries and VIPs as well as 10,000 members of the public.

The show, which included projections mapped across a 92 metre wide set and performance/presentation area, celebrated UAE’s achievements over the last 45 years and presented a vision of the future of the country based on peace and inclusion. It culminated in a 4 minute pyro and laser finale.

Lighthouse Productions designed and built the entire 1,250,000 square metre site from the ground up, creating the venue for the event - from the stage and set, backstage and production areas to the seating tribunes and car parks - in an empty space on the mangroves along the Ras al-Khaimah Corniche waterfront.

“There was no roof on the stage, so all the lighting positions were created from a massive structure at the back with horizontal and angled lines of trusses sub-hung either side of a central V-shape,” says Terry Miranda, designer of the show as well as being responsible for the lighting design.

Thirty-two Robe MMX WashBeams were utilized, rigged all over the structure. They were used extensively for general lighting, washing the stage, for gobo and beam work onto the floor and also to complement the fireworks, the majority of which were rigged to a 72 metre wide x 44 metre arch erected behind the stage.

There were 22 x 300E Beams on the show, 14 rigged on horizontal trusses both sides of the stage and used for punchy beam to complement the projections and the other eight on the verticals. Twelve ColorWash 575 ATs provided rear and side lighting onto the dancers.

Twenty-four Pointes were used on this show, rigged on the angled trusses either side and used for a variety of aerial effects and as head-height lighting for actors entering the stage space on a mechanical boat prop. The Pointes were combined with the MMX WashBeams and some 7K searchlights upstage on the deck to present a number of ‘beam layers’ which could be revealed and juxtaposed as the show unfolded.

Twelve PARfect 100s along the front of stage left and right were used to illuminate the various dance troupes participating in the show, with another 12 dotted around at the back. Other Robe fixtures on the rig included CycFX 8s, LEDWash 1200s and ColorMix 250s.

Over 400 technical and event services staff and crew in total were involved in staging the 2016 Ras al-Khaimah National Day Celebrations, including a full time team of 30 from Lighthouse Productions. The lighting programming was completed by Adrian Guzman. The musical was directed by Mohammad Al Amri, director of the show, Ali Al Khawar, director of the music, and Obaid Ali, director of the choreography. It was the largest Emirati musical production to date, created and presented by an Emirati team working alongside Terry Miranda and Lighthouse Production.

(Photos: Lighthouse Production)

www.robe.cz