Neuer Equipment-Katalog von IMG Stageline verfügbar

IMG Stageline präsentiert seinen Equipment-Katalog für 2017. Auf 120 Seiten werden sowohl Neuheiten als auch etablierte Produkte gezeigt. Der Katalog kann über die Webseite des Unternehmens angefordert werden.

 

www.img-stageline.de

