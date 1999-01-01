Kinesys launch Apex chain hoist system





UK based automation manufacturer Kinesys has launched its new Apex chain hoist system. The system is launched with a new hoist controller and two new chain hoists. The range includes both 500 kg and 1250 kg hoists with maximum speeds of 30 m/min and 12 m/min respectively. All the hoists have integral loadcells, silent dual monitored brakes, absolute and incremental encoders, and meet the requirements of EN 61508-SIL3 and DIN 56950.

The drive units can be either rack or truss mounted for adaptability and depending on the application. Pass through connections for both power and data make cabling as simple as possible, and standard power and Ethernet cables offer flexibility.

A clear touchscreen display provides operators with essential feedback and allows manual control of the hoist from the controller itself. Safety-over-data is fundamental to the Apex system, allowing bi-directional SIL3 safety information to pass over the data network. This permits multiple controllers to be linked together for group shutdown if required.

Intelligent duty cycle management software allows the drive to predict how much run-time the hoist can be used for based on current running speed, temperature and load. Real time data logging is included, which allows the hoist to record its total run time and number of brake operations as well as to keep a record of the loads that have been lifted. This information ensures that the hoist’s owner can adapt their service schedule according to the actual usage of the hoist.

www.kinesys.co.uk