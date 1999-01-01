Elation Artiste DaVinci LED spot available

Elation Professional offers the new Artiste DaVinci, a theatrical grade LED moving head spot luminaire and the first fixture in Elation’s new Artiste series. The Artiste DaVinci produces a bright and highly efficient beam. An output of over 13,000 lumens is comparable to 700 W discharge lamp fixtures, yet it does not require lamp replacements. A newly designed 300 W LED engine (>7,500 K) is included.

The Artiste DaVinci offers a variety of design features in a small package. Full CMY color mixing gives a broad palette of color choice and is supplemented by seven dichroic colors from a color wheel, including CTB and CTO. While the fixture is a spot luminaire, a frost filter is included when the moment calls for a softer wash effect.

A range of graphical effects via two gobo wheels and an animation system allow for greater design freedom. One gobo wheel houses six rotating gobos while the other houses nine static replaceable gobos for customized looks. A full 360° bi-directional animation effect wheel brings graphics to life. The Artiste DaVinci incorporates a zoom system with auto-focus for more precise coverage. The motorized zoom expands the beam from 7° to 48°.

A host of other effects can be achieved via the fixture’s two rotating prisms, including both a 6-way linear and 3-facet prism. Color, CMY and prism macros are also included for quick programming of effects and a motorized iris is included for further beam manipulation. The DaVinci also houses a high-speed electronic shutter and strobe as well as variable dimming curve effects and 16-bit multi-phase motors. The Artiste DaVinci includes a Hibernation Mode, which saves power when the fixture is not in use. LED refresh rate frequency and Gamma brightness are also adjustable.

The Artiste DaVinci can be controlled via DMX, RDM, sACN or Art-Net protocols and Elation's internal E-Fly wireless DMX transceiver makes for easier setup with less cable mess. The fixture comes with a host of other standard features like 5-pin DMX In/Out connections, RJ45 EtherCon, as well as PowerCon True1 In/Out connections. It includes a 6-button touch control panel with a full-color 180° reversible LCD menu display. It is also possible to power link multiple fixtures. The Artiste DaVinci operates flicker free for use in TV and other broadcast applications and an auto-sensing power supply covers worldwide voltages and frequencies.

www.elationlighting.com