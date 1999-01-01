Clapaky shows new products

Claypaky has shown its new products at Prolight + Sound 2017. With the Axcor Profile 900, Claypaky has launched a new course in its design research: it is the first Claypaky spotlight to use an LED light source, instead of a traditional discharge lamp. Claypaky has chosen to use a white LED engine with high luminous efficiency, total power of 900 watts and luminous flux of 24,000 lumen output, and couple it with a system of dichroic filters to create the colors.

After the B-Eye Claypaky has now launched the K-Eye HCR, an LED wash light which provides control over the quality of all forms of white or colored light. The new HCR technology used in the K-Eye is an exclusive electronic platform developed by Claypaky in conjunction with Osram. The heart of the K-Eye HCR wash light is an LED light source consisting of a module with six chips, each for a different color: besides the three “classic” basic red, green and blue colors, Claypaky has added amber, cyan and lime.

The Scenius Unico (1400 W Osram lamp, 6500 K, high CRI) is the latest addition to the Scenius family. It is a spot light for projecting effects, with six rotating gobos, a rotating prism, and an animation wheel. The Scenius Unico is also a wash light, since it features a system with different diffusion filters, which may be inserted gradually. The Scenius Unico can also generate a narrow beam of light, with a minimum beam angle of five degrees.

