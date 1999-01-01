Ayrton celebrates 15th anniversary with new products at Prolight + Sound

Ayrton celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2017 and marks the occasion with the addition of new members to the Ayrton team. To complement the team led by Founder and CTO Yvan Peard, Christopher Agius Ferrante has taken on the role of CEO, Michael Althaus is the new Global Sales Director, Simon Gasch joins Ayrton as a Regional Sales Manager and Chunyan Hou is the new Legal and Administration Manager.

By way of celebration Ayrton also introduced a new line of luminaires at Prolight + Sound 2017 with product names that evoke the winds of the world. The first luminaire in this new line is called Merak which made its debut at Prolight + Sound 2017. Ayrton has developed Merak as a compact wash fixture that is less than 40 cm high, with a new 250 W RGBW multichip LED module and Fresnel lens. Merak features a proprietary 10:1 optical zoom system (7° to 70°).

The second new arrival at Prolight + Sound was ArcaLine 3, the latest product in the Static Luminaire range. With ArcaLine 3, Ayrton’s ArcaLine unit has had a total makeover. Each ArcaLine 3 fixture now consists of two distinct parts: the tubular optics and a slender base that houses the electronics, with stabilizing feet at either end. The one metre-long linear luminaire houses 12 RGBW LED emitters that can be controlled point-by-point. It has a new 45 mm collimator that projects an 8° beam angle - narrowed from the 12° found on previous units. The new lens employs a rosette pattern. ArcaLine 3 is rated IP65.

Ayrton has also chosen Prolight + Sound for the official launch of its new MagicBlade-FX fixture. With MagicBlade-FX Ayrton expands its Creative Solutions line of graphic beam projectors with a unit that combines the qualities of its MagicBlade-R and originality of MagicPanel-FX.

The MagicBlade-FX linear luminaire is fitted with seven of the squared output 65 mm fixed frontal lenses found on MagicPanel-FX and shares the same colour mixing and effects: 3D volumetric projections, variation between the colour-rich luminescent face or separated points of light, with ultra-tight beam projection or wide angle wash from a zoom system with no visible moving parts. MagicBlade-FX features a short-stroke zoom with a 15:1 ratio for a zoom range from 3.5° to 52°. It has the same form factor as MagicBlade-R and uses the identical control protocols: DMX-512/RDM, ArtNet and wireless DMX via an on-board LumenRadio receiver with external antenna.

