ADB launches new products

The new ADB Klemantis is an asymmetric linear cyclight based on the most advanced LED technology. This luminaire was developed to answer the requirements of Theatre and Opera customers, as well as for TV studio needs. Klemantis features the technology that is based on a six color LED module and its unique control algorithm. The HCR technology provides a wide color gamut, from bold colors to pastel shades, as well as a tunable white light with a CRI up to 97.

Klemantis is a family of fixtures that today consists of the Klemantis AS1000 and the Klemantis AS500, designed to be used in a linear array. An optical system based on exclusive lenses generates a uniform light diffusion and blended colors. The luminaires will be set in a row - on the floor or/and at the top - at a distance between 0.60 m to 2 m from the cyclorama, depending on its height. They will provide a uniform coverage of the surface, with smooth and invisible overlap.

Imago is a compact USB backlit control surface, which, when connected via USB to a PC running the Hathor lighting software, becomes a full-fledged console. Imago can be transported in a backpack, as well as installed in all places. Combined with Hathor and a USB connection to a laptop, Imago offers capability, advanced features and enhanced programming, including two DMX outputs and one DMX input as well as the possibility to send 32 universes via Ethernet. The Imago Wing completes the Imago family offering, when associated to the Imago, additional control possibilities (18 Subfaders and 18 Executor keys).

www.adblighting.com