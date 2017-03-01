What! übernimmt Ohm-Vertrieb in Deutschland

What! hat zum 1. März 2017 den Vertrieb für den englischen Lautsprecherhersteller Ohm in Deutschland übernommen. Bereits seit 2011 arbeitet What! eng mit Ohm zusammen und stellte bisher die Versorgung des niederländischen Marktes sicher.

www.ohm.co.uk

www.what-audio.de