Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
What! übernimmt Ohm-Vertrieb in Deutschland
What! hat zum 1. März 2017 den Vertrieb für den englischen Lautsprecherhersteller Ohm in Deutschland übernommen. Bereits seit 2011 arbeitet What! eng mit Ohm zusammen und stellte bisher die Versorgung des niederländischen Marktes sicher.
SCHLAGZEILEN
news archiv
suche
FOOTNOTE: Select the news type you require in the red band above; this will enable you to see the current news stories from that section
© 1999 - 2017 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories