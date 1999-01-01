Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Smartec invests in Yamaha digital mixing system
Swiss live production company Smartec Veranstaltungstechnik AG took delivery of two Yamaha Rivage PM10 systems in late 2016. Smartec has used Yamaha digital consoles for over ten years, investing in its first M7CL-48 in 2006. Since then it has expanded its inventory over time to include more M7CLs, as well as LS9s, 01V96s, PM5Ds and multiple CL series consoles.
