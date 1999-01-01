SAPOA Annual Convention lit by Claypaky

MGG supplied the full technical for the SAPOA Annual Convention, which celebrated its fiftieth anniversary at the Sandton Convention Centre’s Pavilion venue in Johannesburg. For this occasion, MGG asked lighting designer Francois van der Merwe from Wizardry Group to design both the conference and banquet styled show. The South African Property Owners Association (SAPOA) is the representative body and official voice of the commercial and industrial property industry in South Africa.

MGG incorporated the largest VuePix configuration they had ever built comprising of 200 x Q3 3.91 mm panels. The show included Claypaky Sharpys and Mythos and control on a GrandMA2 full size. The event kicked off in the conference room where a 28 m x 4.5 m VuePix L6 Series 6.67 ml Blend screen was erected. “I designed this site but Rianda van Burick from MGG ran the actual show on a GrandMA2 light,” says van der Merwe who used eleven Claypaky Alpha Spots for front light and 16 Claypaky Sharpys.

For the actual show, a themed event took the audience through a journey starting off in the 1960s with four singers presenting a medley for each decade. “The big part of this show was that the client wanted us to focus on the dance floor, which is usually an afterthought for people,” van der Merwe explains. “They wanted to highlight the after party dance floor so my idea was to come in with all my colours used for the production, with lighting coming straight from the top and then beams and gobos surrounding the dance floor, basically at 360 degrees.”

The lighting gear comprised of five Claypaky Alpha Spots at FOH. There were thirty Claypaky Sharpys and further twelve Claypaky Mythos for side angle beams.

