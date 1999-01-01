Pro3 invests in Robe





Pro3, a lighting design collective based in Mexico City, invested in a quantity of lighting equipment, including 36 x Robe Pointes together with some other fixtures and effects, all stored in a warehouse in Iztapalapa. Their Robe fixtures are out constantly on their own projects, including a recent tour with OV7 y Kabah, two youth groups who joined forces to complete a 24-date tour of Mexican auditoriums, followed by shows in the US. They also specified Pointes for Mexican rockers Molotov who have been in Europe with a Pro3 stage and lighting design, and their own fixtures have also recently been out with girlband Jeans back in Mexico.

Photos show Osvaldo “Chicho” Giuliano, one of three partners in Pro3.

