‘Phantom of the Opera’ in Stockholm lit by Robe





The new ‘Phantom of the Opera’ production in Stockholm, Sweden, is utilizing various Robe fixtures, including DL7S and DL4S Profiles and DL4F washes plus Pointes and ColorStrobes (over 50 fixtures in total). The Really Useful Group (RUG) licensed production of the Andrew Lloyd-Webber musical is scheduled to play the 1650 capacity Cirkusteatern arena for a year, for which the Robe lights were specified by associate lighting designer Mike Odam.

Apart from one front truss which accommodates all their general front washes, all the other FOH positions are Robe moving lights that replace multiple booms rigged with standard profiles and an assortment of lenses. Working on Stockholm lighting team with Mike Odam were Andrew Bridge who oversaw the operation, taking it through the previews; assistant LD/production LX Andy Bird and programmer Dave Totaro. The production’s main lighting contractor is Netherlands based Flashlight, with the Robe DL4S Profiles supplied via Copenhagen based rental company Litecom.

(Photos: Matthew Murphy)

