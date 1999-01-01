News:

Medienpark Vision investiert in Philips VariLite

Medienpark Vision hat in 40 x Philips VariLite VL4000 investiert. Das in Worms ansässige Unternehmen mit mehr als 25 Jahren Erfahrung im In- und Ausland ist in zahlreichen Bereichen der Veranstaltungstechnik tätig.

 

www.lightpower.de

