Håkan Sjöö

With the creation of a new division dedicated to the Deva multimedia system, Powersoft has replaced Karl Kahlau with Håkan Sjöö. Swedish-born Sjöö takes on the role of Regional Sales Account Manager, EMENA - including India, the Nordic countries and German speaking territories - with special focus on rack-mount amplification. Håkan Sjöö brings industry knowledge from the extensive time spent in different roles with Renkus Heinz, for whom he was latterly EMEA Regional Sales Manager.

www.powersoft-audio.com