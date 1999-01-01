Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Håkan Sjöö
With the creation of a new division dedicated to the Deva multimedia system, Powersoft has replaced Karl Kahlau with Håkan Sjöö. Swedish-born Sjöö takes on the role of Regional Sales Account Manager, EMENA - including India, the Nordic countries and German speaking territories - with special focus on rack-mount amplification. Håkan Sjöö brings industry knowledge from the extensive time spent in different roles with Renkus Heinz, for whom he was latterly EMEA Regional Sales Manager.
SCHLAGZEILEN
news archiv
suche
FOOTNOTE: Select the news type you require in the red band above; this will enable you to see the current news stories from that section
© 1999 - 2017 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories