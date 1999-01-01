Gesher Theatre chooses Robe





Israel’s Gesher Theatre has recently taking delivery of new Robe BMFL Blades and LEDWash 600s to add to their existing LEDWash 1200s. The new moving lighting rig was supplied by Danor Theatre & Studio Systems, Robe’s Israeli distributor, and was specified by lighting designer Bambi (Avi Yona Bueno).

In addition to dramas, the theatre in the southern Tel Aviv suburb of Jaffa also stages concerts and music shows, so the new lights needed to be multi-functional. The purchase also included other LED lights and an L-Acoustics Kara sound system.

Photo shows Gesher technical director Maxim Rosenburg (on the left) with technical manager Sergey Novitsky.

www.robe.cz