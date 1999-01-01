Elation fixtures installed at Camberley Theatre

Camberley Theatre, a performance venue in Camberley Surrey southwest of London, has undergone extensive refurbishment, including significant additions to its in-house lighting. A new installation of Elation Professional fixtures, supplied by Yes Events Ltd, provides flexibility for this multipurpose community space.

The 408-seat theatre has replaced its house lights with the Colour Pendant LED downlight. Also, sixteen SixPar 200 LED Par units were installed as part of the standard venue rig. Platinum Spot 5R Pro fixtures fulfil moving spot duties at Camberley.

Yes Events Ltd also supplied a significant amount of Elation fixtures for Camberley Theatre’s 2016 pantomime “Cinderella” in December, which featured Platinum Spot 15R Pro and SixPar 200 fixtures along with the Fuze Wash Z350.

