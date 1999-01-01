Collective Works launched

Collective Works is a new creative visual design practice launched by three live event production industry professionals - Christopher Bolton, Joshua Cutts and Bradley Hilton. All are known for their work in South Africa and across the African continent.

Bringing the energy and vibrancy of the region to an international marketplace, the trio specialise in the disciplines of lighting, video and set/scenic design and digital content production. They have known one another and worked together in different capacities for some time, designing and delivering a variety of music shows, live events, theatrical and TV productions.

Collective Works offers clients an approach to live show and event design - whatever the genre, scenario, size and budget of the project. From the raw material of fresh ideas, to the complex modelling of 3D and virtual simulations, to the equipment specification and co-ordination, client liaison, lighting and video programming delivery and execution on site, Collective Works will provide a complete creative service.

www.collectiveworks.co.za