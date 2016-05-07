Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Claypaky equips AIDA Prima
The AIDA Prima, the latest addition to the AIDA Cruises fleet, was christened in Hamburg on 7 May 2016. The ship has many attractions, like the Beach Club with Caribbean feel for 365 days a year, and the Four Elements area with water slides and climbing walls. The choice of lights on board the AIDA Prima fell on Claypaky and Lightpower.
The lighting rig includes Claypaky Alpha Profile 800 STs, as well as other MA Lighting products: a GrandMA2 full-size desk, two GrandMA2 light consoles, two GrandMA2 replay units, and one MA Network Processing Unit (NPU).
(Photos: AIDA Cruises)
