Ayrton NandoBeam-S3 fixtures used for panto show in Welwyn
A traditional Christmas pantomime is a staple of the British festive period. “Over the Christmas period we were hired to manage and provide the lighting for a production of Dick Whittington at the Hawthorne Theatre in Welwyn,” says Leigh Mulpeter, owner of the lighting design company Little Leigh.
Mulpeter decided to use his new Ayrton NandoBeam-S3 fixtures for the show. “The venue was quite small in relation to the size of the set, which made the setup a rather time-consuming affair,” he explains. “During the show I used the NandoBeams for a variety of purposes. Primarily, we used them to light set pieces as well as adding colour to scenes and to highlight actors.”
(Photos: Mark Bryan/A2Zoom Photography/Little Leigh Lighting)
