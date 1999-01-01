Audified releases TNT Voice Executor





Audified announces availability of one-click processing plug-in for vocals and spoken word: the TNT Voice Executor. “In some situations you have to mix vocals or spoken word very quickly - typically in broadcast operations or video productions. We couldn’t find any plug-in that suited this purpose perfectly, so I had to write one myself,” TNT Recording and Postproduction Studios owner Tomáš Trkal explains. TNT Voice Executor is available to purchase as an iLok-protected plug-in, running as an AAX, VST3, and VST2 plug-in on Mac (OS X 10.9-10.12) and PC (Windows 7, 8, and 10) and AU on Mac.

www.audified.com