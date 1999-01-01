Arkaos MediaMaster Pro supports Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’

The University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) chose Arkaos MediaMaster Pro to drive the visual content for its production of Green Day's ‘American Idiot’. The Arkaos software was supplied by IED, whose Principal Partner, Jeffrey Brown, is also adjunct instructor for Theater/Event Media and Video at CCM.

Brown built three media servers specifically to take advantage of the MediaMaster software. “Aubrey Berg, the director for Green Day's ‘American Idiot’, had certain desires for this production, most notably using a large number of outputs,” he says.

The three custom-built media servers were placed inside on-stage scenic pieces and at front-of-house to send visuals to twenty televisions on stage and to projectors rigged over the audience. The servers had a total of fourteen outputs, and the media management was handled by networking a laptop into the servers using the same Ethernet system that carried ArtNet control signals. The whole media setup was programmed and operated on a Chamsys MQ60 control console.

The visual elements were programmed and operated by Pauline Humbert who used the Video Mapper application as a software matrix switch. Humbert used MediaMaster's Fixture mode to deal with sending video and images to numerous different destinations in rapid succession. The media was a collection of stock imagery and bespoke content which was edited by a team that included CCM Stage Design students Aaron Bridgman, Katelyn Budke, Whitney Glover, Matthew Hamel, and Olivia Leigh.

MediaMaster's ability to send out audio signal proved a time saver. Cues that needed audio to run in sync with the visuals on stage did not need numerous rehearsals to ensure timing. The audio played from the media servers and was mixed as another source by the audio engineer.

(Photo: Sam Igel II)

